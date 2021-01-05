BitTube Trading Up 41.2% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $14,657.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00406809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

