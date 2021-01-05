BitWhite Trading Up 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $87,604.00 and $56,842.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.