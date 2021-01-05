Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. KCG assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Black Knight by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.