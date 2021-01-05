BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.92. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 171,872 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $149,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

