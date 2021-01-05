BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 11,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.