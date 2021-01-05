BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,759. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

