BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 86,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,262. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Get BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.