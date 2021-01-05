BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.