BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

