BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

