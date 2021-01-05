Blocknet Price Hits $1.77 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00005431 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $13,944.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,407,624 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.