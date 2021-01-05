Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $111,916.99 and approximately $9,013.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00347961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

