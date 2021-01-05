Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Reaches $376.35 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $376.35 million and $5.12 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

STX is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 956,844,751 coins and its circulating supply is 722,921,385 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

Blockstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

