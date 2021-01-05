BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $6.32 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $56,004.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00041657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024812 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

