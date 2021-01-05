Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

