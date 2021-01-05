BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) Plans GBX 3.99 Dividend

BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) stock opened at GBX 316.09 ($4.13) on Tuesday. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 415.36 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.79.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

