Boltwood Capital Management Buys New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 105,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $276.92.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

