Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.