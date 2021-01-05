Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of BCEI opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $417.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

