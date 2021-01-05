Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,896.57.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,164.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,094.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,833.03. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,257.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

