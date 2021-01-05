Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $749,432.13 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $12.52 or 0.00038629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $749,432.13 and $82,102.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance.

