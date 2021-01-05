BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 60.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $18.15 million and $1.88 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $414.22 or 0.01216564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00240103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00494325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

