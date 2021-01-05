BOSAGORA 1-Day Volume Tops $16.48 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOSAGORA Token Profile

BOSAGORA's total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,595,031 tokens. BOSAGORA's official message board is medium.com/bosagora. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

