BOScoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $727,059.82 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

