Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boston Omaha worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BOMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $700.58 million, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

