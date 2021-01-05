Bounty0x Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,462.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $273,537.37 and approximately $79,462.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

BNTY is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

