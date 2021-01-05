BQT Market Capitalization Hits $828,339.15 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $828,339.15 and $1,530.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00041657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024812 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

