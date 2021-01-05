Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. Brady has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 9.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brady by 88.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 196,855 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.