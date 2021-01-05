Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BMTM remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 142. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Bright Mountain Media has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

