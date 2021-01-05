Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.32.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $53.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.