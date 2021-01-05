Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report sales of $6.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.57 billion and the highest is $6.64 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.87 billion to $28.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.21. The stock had a trading volume of 80,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,893. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $442.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

