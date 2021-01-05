Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $509.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.