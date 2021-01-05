Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.90 Million

Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce $78.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $94.39 million. LendingClub posted sales of $188.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $321.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of LC opened at $9.50 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingClub by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.