Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.15.

Qorvo stock opened at $164.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $170.90.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

