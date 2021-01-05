Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.47 billion and the lowest is $4.41 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.00. 7,058,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,946,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $227.58.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

