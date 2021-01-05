Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $19.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $20.66 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $85.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.66 billion to $86.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $87.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,379,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,931,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

