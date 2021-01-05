Brokerages Expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will announce $187.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $102.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $682.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.40 million to $683.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $801.09 million, with estimates ranging from $799.52 million to $804.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

NASDAQ IPHI traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $164.95. 663,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,856. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.85. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $165.78.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.