Brokerages Expect Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) will announce sales of $115.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.20 million and the highest is $119.92 million. Park National posted sales of $101.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $445.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $446.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $443.98 million, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $470.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. 42,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,359. Park National has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $109.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Park National by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Park National by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.