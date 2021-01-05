Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $716.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to announce sales of $716.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.91 million. Teradyne reported sales of $654.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.92.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TER opened at $118.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.