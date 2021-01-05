Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post sales of $706.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.53 million to $724.00 million. Waters posted sales of $716.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

NYSE WAT traded up $5.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.43. 326,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $256.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average of $215.15.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

