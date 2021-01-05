Brokerages Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $147.17

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.83.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.01. 52,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,959. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,618 shares of company stock worth $260,622,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.