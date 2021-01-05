Brokerages Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) Target Price at €98.38

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.38 ($115.74).

BEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:BEI traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €95.14 ($111.93). The stock had a trading volume of 307,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52 week high of €108.05 ($127.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion and a PE ratio of 36.40.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.