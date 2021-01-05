Brokerages Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Target Price at $14.56

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 598,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

