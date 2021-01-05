Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $102.04

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $17,313,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 300,250 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.