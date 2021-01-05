Brokerages Set Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.