Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $171.76

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.25. 633,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,124. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $178.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $86,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

