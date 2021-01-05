Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $265.67

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

MASI stock opened at $265.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $273.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,697 shares of company stock valued at $71,387,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

