Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $25.17

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NLS opened at $18.61 on Friday. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

