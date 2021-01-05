Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $65.85

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period.

PCRX traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. 367,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -241.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

