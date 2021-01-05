Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $48.13

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,968.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,631. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

